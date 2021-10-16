Left Menu

IMD issues red alert for five Kerala districts

One person died in Thodupuzha, Idukki district of Kerala due to heavy rains. Twelve people are missing due to rains in the state.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 22:29 IST
IMD issues red alert for five Kerala districts
IMD issues red and Orange alert in Kerala. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One person died in Thodupuzha, Idukki district of Kerala due to heavy rains. Twelve people are missing due to rains in the state. Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red and orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur districts.

An orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the southern state. The Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Air Force (IAF) for rescue operations in the state, where landslides have occurred following heavy rains.

Even after the monsoon is almost over, heavy rainfall has been lashing the central and southern districts of the state on Saturday. Rivers are in spate in many parts of the State, overflowing their banks and flooding low-lying regions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

Four youths die while fishing in Jharkhand dam

 India
2
Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

Hong Kong shares rise after strong earnings boost Wall Street

 China
3
Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

Israeli envoy participates in RSS' Vijaya Dashami event

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021