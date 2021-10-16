PK Mohapatra posted as OFDC chairman

The state government Saturday effected a minor reshuffle in the top level of bureaucracy by transferring Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra to the Odisha Forest Development Corporation.

According to a notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance Department, 1988 batch IAS officer P K Mohapatra has been transferred and posted as the Chairman of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC).

The ACS Health and Family Welfare Department was on leave for 28 days before his transfer.

When Mohapatra was on leave, Agriculture Production Commissioner RK Sharma was made Secretary (in-charge) of the Health department last month.

Mohapatra has replaced his batch mate Parag Gupta as the Chairman of the OFDC. Gupta has been posted as Additional Chief Secretary, Public Enterprises department in place of Vijay Arora, who has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty, General Administration and Public Grievances department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)