Himachal Pradesh reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

Himachal Pradesh reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:07 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the state health bulletin, the state has 1,298 active cases and the total count of cases is 2,213,06

The state reported four deaths in the last 24 hours and the death toll is 3,703.A total of 164 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,16,288. Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 438 followed by Hamirpur with 266, Mandi 198 and Una with 136.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

