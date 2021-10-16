One arrested for running 'sextortion' racket from Rajasthan's Bharatpur

The Delhi Police Cyber Crime Cell arrested a person on Saturday for allegedly running a 'sextortion' racket from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. The accused has been identified as Hakmuddin. He allegedly ran the sextortion racket with three other people, which have also been identified by the police and are currently on the run.

As per the police, the accused trapped their victims using social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp. They extorted large amounts of money from their victims, threatening to upload their sexual videos on social media in case of not paying the extortion money. A case was registered after receiving a complaint wherein the complainant had alleged that after he received a friend request on Facebook from an accused and both started communicating on Whatsapp. After some time, he received a video call on Whatsapp containing pornographic content. Later, he received a morphed video of himself containing sexual content, which the accused threatened to leak on social media in case of not paying the extortion amount. Out of fear, he paid 1,96,000 to the accused.

During the investigation, it was revealed that phone numbers used to run the racket were issued from Assam and were being used from Bharatpur. The bank accounts containing the amount extorted from victims and the money trail was identified during the investigation, the police said. The accused Hakmuddin was finally arrested after investigations into his phone number locations and social media accounts.

The raids to apprehend the other three accused are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)