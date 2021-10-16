People coming without RT-PCR reports being provided COVID-19 testing facility: Dehradun SSP

People coming to Dehradun without their RT-PCR tests reports are being provided with COVID-19 testing facilities, informed Dehradun SSP Janmejaya Khanduri on Saturday.

"People coming here without RT-PCR tests are provided with the testing facility. If someone is found without a mask, they will be issued challans. We have directed our officers to make people follow COVID-19 guidelines," said Khanduri.

He said this while he was there at Asharodi Check Post to check a COVID-19 sampling point along with District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)