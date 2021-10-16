Two terrorists neutralized by armed forces in J-K's Pampore, huge cache of ammunition seized

Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force neutralized two terrorists on Saturday in the Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Pampore (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 16-10-2021 23:53 IST
Visual from Pampore area in Jammu and Kashmir where the incident took place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force neutralized two terrorists on Saturday in the Pampore district of Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, the Jammu and Kashmir police in a press release said, "Based on specific intelligence input regarding likely presence of some terrorists in Drangbal, Pampore, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF on the night of October 15, 2021."

"While laying of initial cordon around the suspected area, terrorists opened fire on the troops from a house. A call for surrender by the security forces went unheeded by the terrorists. The trapped terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on the security forces, which was effectively retaliated to by the forces, resulting in the neutralization of two hardcore terrorists," it read. Terrorists neutralised have been identified by the police as Umar Mustaq Khandey and Shahid Khursheed Dar. One AK-47 and other war like stores were recovered from the encounter site.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

