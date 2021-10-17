Left Menu

Isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during next 24 hours: IMD

There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter, said the Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-10-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 10:01 IST
The low-pressure area over the Southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked, said Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

However, a trough of low at mean sea level now lies over Southeast adjoining East-central Arabian Sea off north Kerala-Karnataka coasts, added KSDMA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

