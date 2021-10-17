Two hurt as car hits devotees in Durga idol procession in Bhopal

Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit devotees present near a Durga idol immersion procession here in Bhopal, said the police. The incident took place in the Bajaria Police Station area on the night of Saturday when a procession was taking the idol of Goddess Durga for immersion.

A driver near the procession reversed the car at speed knocking down many people present there. Two of them were injured and admitted to the hospital. Police said the errant car driver will be nabbed soon. No arrest has been made yet. The investigation is ongoing. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

