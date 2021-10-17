Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:12 IST
BKU workers in UP's Muzaffarnagar burn effigies of Union govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) workers burnt effigies of the central government on Saturday evening in protest against the three farm laws and ''anti-farmer'' policies at several places in the district.

The protesters had burnt effigies of the central government at Minakshi Chowk here, also in Morna, Titawi, Charthawal, Shahpur, Purkazi, Khatoli, and Chapar in the district.

The protest was organized on the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha - a consolidated front of several farmers' groups.

Farmers across parts of north India have been agitating against the three farm laws passed in Parliament in September 2020.

The implementation of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, was stayed by the Supreme Court in January this year with the appointment of a committee to look into grievances of the farmers.

