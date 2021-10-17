Left Menu

Multi-storey police quarter in Central Bengaluru tilts after heavy rain for a week

A multi-storey building in Central Bengaluru tilted at least 1 to 1.5 feet after its foundation developed a crack due to seepage following incessant rains for more than a week, said local authorities.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-10-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 13:14 IST
Multi-storey police quarter in Central Bengaluru tilts after heavy rain for a week
Visuals of building with collapsed foundation (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A multi-storey building in Central Bengaluru tilted at least 1 to 1.5 feet after its foundation developed a crack due to seepage following incessant rains for more than a week, said local authorities. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the building which tilted on Saturday is the police quarters near Binny Mills, off Mysuru Road. The city of Bengaluru is facing the issue of dilapidated buildings either tilting or falling with the advent of rains.

The building was inaugurated just three years ago and families of police personnel had occupied it just two years ago. A total of 32 families are currently living in the building and efforts have begun to evacuate them.

"The seven-storeyed apartment block has tilted by at least 1 to 1.5 feet due to the wide crack at the basement after heavy rains. A total of 32 families are living in the building and efforts are on to evacuate the residents from the building," said a BBMP engineer. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • BBMP

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021