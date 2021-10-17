Multi-storey police quarter in Central Bengaluru tilts after heavy rain for a week

A multi-storey building in Central Bengaluru tilted at least 1 to 1.5 feet after its foundation developed a crack due to seepage following incessant rains for more than a week, said local authorities. According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the building which tilted on Saturday is the police quarters near Binny Mills, off Mysuru Road. The city of Bengaluru is facing the issue of dilapidated buildings either tilting or falling with the advent of rains.

The building was inaugurated just three years ago and families of police personnel had occupied it just two years ago. A total of 32 families are currently living in the building and efforts have begun to evacuate them.

"The seven-storeyed apartment block has tilted by at least 1 to 1.5 feet due to the wide crack at the basement after heavy rains. A total of 32 families are living in the building and efforts are on to evacuate the residents from the building," said a BBMP engineer. (ANI)

