Rajasthan: School principal arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

Rajasthan Police on Sunday arrested a school principal for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district.

While speaking to ANI, Manish Tripathi, SP, Jhunjhunu, said, "The primary accused has been arrested. The role of two other teachers has also emerged."

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)