Left Menu

Schools closed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after IMD issues red alert for heavy rain on Oct 18

The Uttarakhand Government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:11 IST
Schools closed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi after IMD issues red alert for heavy rain on Oct 18
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Government on Sunday ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18. Earlier yesterday, IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. "In view of heavy rains in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inquired about the situation in the state from the Chief Secretary. CM directed that police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other concerned personnel should be kept on high alert at sensitive places. He said that special care should be taken on the Char Dham Yatra route," the CMO informed.

Uttarkashi District Magistrat, Mayur Dikshit, said, " All schools in the district to remain closed in Uttarkashi district on 18th October, in view of heavy rainfall warning." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021