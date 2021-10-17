Left Menu

Awareness drive on cybercrime launched by Goa police

Goa police is conducting Cyber awareness drives and visiting schools and colleges as a part of the national-level program under the National cybercrime awareness month.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:31 IST
A visual from the cyber awareness drive in Goa's Panaji. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As part of the cyber awareness drive, Cyber Crime Cell has focussed on awareness for children, young adults and teachers. A team has been visiting colleges and schools such as Zantye College, Nirmala Institute, Royal School.

In other initiatives awareness posters are also being published on social media to spread awareness about how to protect oneself from cybercrime. Goa Police has recently operationalised the national Cybercrime helpline 155260 for instant cybercrime reporting. (ANI)

