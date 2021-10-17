Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham witnesses snowfall

Higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham on Sunday afternoon received snowfall following incessant rainfall.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:16 IST
Uttarakhand: Kedarnath Dham witnesses snowfall
Visual from Kedarnath Dham (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham on Sunday afternoon received snowfall following incessant rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Department, Dehradun, today informed that 'light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places. Thunderstorms were reported at a few places like Dehradun, Mukteshwar and Mussoorie.'

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand Government today ordered the closure of all schools in the Uttarkashi district after India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for heavy rain in the state on October 18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

