Left Menu

Four trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala partially cancelled

At least four trains travelling from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and Kerala to Tamil Nadu will face partial cancellations on October 17 and 18, as per Southern Railways.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:17 IST
Four trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala partially cancelled
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four trains travelling from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and Kerala to Tamil Nadu will face partial cancellations on October 17 and 18, as per Southern Railways. "Train No. 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Special train leaving Chennai Egmore on 17.10.2021 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam. Train No. 06792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Special train journey commencing on 17.10.2021 will partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli. Train No. 06791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Special train journey commencing on 17.10.2021 will partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur. Train No. 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Special train journey commencing on 18.10.2021 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam," said a letter from Southern Railways.

Kerala is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall and landslides. The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday. Personnel from the three defence forces, the Army, Navy and the Air Force, have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state. Several parts of the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have also received heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021