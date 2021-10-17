Egypt's oil minister says foreign investments down 26% to $5.4 bln in 2020-21
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:24 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt's oil minister said on Sunday that foreign investments in the sector fell 26.02% to $5.4 billion in the financial year 2020-21, versus $7.3 billion a year earlier.
"The coronavirus crisis led to a slowdown in investments from international oil companies worldwide," Tarek El Molla said in a speech to the Egyptian Petroleum Association.
