Amit Shah holds meetings with different groups in Port Blair

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held several meetings with different groups in Port Blair before departing for Delhi.

ANI | Port Blair (Andaman And Nicobar) | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held several meetings with different groups in Port Blair before departing for Delhi. Among political leaders, Shah met BJP leaders Y Satya Kumar and Ajoy Bairagi and Congress MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma. He also met activists of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

He also met Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) members Ravindra Nath Chatterjee, Manoj Kumar Sirohi, Brijesh Pandey and Rajesh Ram. Apart from this, Shah also held meetings with the members of Aanganwadi Karamchari Sangh, several NGOs, various Associations, local representatives and tribal members from Andaman and Nicobar.

Shah was on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15 which concluded today. Shah on Friday visited the cell where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he earlier in the day paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At the venue, the Union Minister paid tributes to Veer Savarkar. (ANI)

