Killing of innocent people is conspiracy to defame Kashmiris : Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said on Sunday that the recent civilian killings in the union territory are unfortunate and termed it a 'conspiracy to defame Kashmiris'. "The killing of innocent people is unfortunate. It is a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris," he said.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley. (ANI)

