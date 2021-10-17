Body of second pilot of helicopter crashed in J-K's Kathua recovered after 76 days
The body of the second pilot of the helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on August 3, has been recovered after 76 days, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The body of the second pilot of the helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on August 3, has been recovered after 76 days, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday. An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources had said.
The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua had informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Three militant attacks in Kashmir; 1 civilian killed, another injured
Intellectuals, academicians gather in Srinagar to revive tradition of 'Kashmiriyat'
Intellectuals, academicians gather in Srinagar to revive tradition of 'Kashmiriyat'
Apple harvesting season in full swing in Kashmir Valley
Protests held in Jammu over vandalisation of temple in Kashmir