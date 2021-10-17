Left Menu

Body of second pilot of helicopter crashed in J-K's Kathua recovered after 76 days

The body of the second pilot of the helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on August 3, has been recovered after 76 days, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:49 IST
Body of second pilot of helicopter crashed in J-K's Kathua recovered after 76 days
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of the second pilot of the helicopter, which crashed in Ranjit Sagar Dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on August 3, has been recovered after 76 days, said the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday. An Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter that took off from Pathankot in Punjab met with the accident during a routine sortie near Ranjit Sagar Dam, sources had said.

The Ranjit Sagar Dam constructed by the Punjab Irrigation Department on the Ravi River lies on the border of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab. RC Kotwal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua had informed that some part of the crashed chopper floating in the lake has been recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021