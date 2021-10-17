Elephant found dead in Assam

An elephant has been found dead in a paddy field in Assam's Goalpara district. The six-year-old elephant was found dead in a paddy field at Shantipara under the jurisdiction of Kanyakuchi Reserve Forest on Saturday, a forest department release said.

Observing that the elephant might have succumbed to a natural cause, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Jitendra Kumar, said the exact reason behind the animal's death can be ascertained after post-mortem examination. ''I have visited the spot and observed that a herd of elephants could have been present there at the time of its death.

"We have not found any electric wire or other signs which may indicate that the elephant died due to electrocution," the DFO said.

