Uttarakhand: All schools to remain close tomorrow in view of heavy rain alert

All government, private schools, Aanganwadis will remain closed in Uttarakhand on October 18 in view of heavy rainfall in the state. Uttarakhand, Director General of Education, Banshidhar Tiwari, said, "All schools in the state will remain closed on 18th October, in view of heavy rain alert issued for the state."

IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO). "India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. (ANI)

