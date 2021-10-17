Left Menu

Uttarakhand: All schools to remain close tomorrow in view of heavy rain alert

All government, private schools, Aanganwadis will remain closed in Uttarakhand on October 18 in view of heavy rainfall in the state.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-10-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 20:54 IST
Uttarakhand: All schools to remain close tomorrow in view of heavy rain alert
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All government, private schools, Aanganwadis will remain closed in Uttarakhand on October 18 in view of heavy rainfall in the state. Uttarakhand, Director General of Education, Banshidhar Tiwari, said, "All schools in the state will remain closed on 18th October, in view of heavy rain alert issued for the state."

IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO). "India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021