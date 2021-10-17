Left Menu

Amid tensions, Heron drones helping Army track Chinese Army activities along Arunachal border

Indian Army's aviation base with its Heron drones is helping in keeping a hawk-eye on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive Arunachal Pradesh sector.

ANI | Tezpur (Assam) | Updated: 17-10-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 21:36 IST
Heron drones. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army's aviation base with its Heron drones is helping in keeping a hawk-eye on the Chinese activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the highly sensitive Arunachal Pradesh sector. The army base is also equipped with other important assets including the ALH Dhruv including its weaponised version Rudra to enhance the capabilities of forces on the ground at a time when India and China have been engaged in a military standoff since last year.

Explaining in detail, the capabilities of the Israel-origin Heron drones, Major Karthik Garg told ANI, "This is the most beautiful aircraft as far as surveillance resources are concerned. Since its inception, it has been the backbone of surveillance. It can climb up to 30,000 ft and continue to give feed to commanders on the ground. So that, we can manoeuver forces on the ground. It has an endurance of 24- 30 hours at a stretch." Talking about surveillance during bad weather, Major Karthik added, "We have day and night cameras and for bad weather, we have synthetic aperture radar which can give track of entire terrain."

Describing the capability of Missamari Army Aviation Base, Lieutenant colonel Amit Dadhwal said, "These rotary-wing platforms provide a plethora of capabilities so that you know they can achieve success in all kinds of operations. This aircraft is fully capable of carrying troops and full battle load to any kind of treacherous terrain, or in any kind of weather conditions. This lean and mean machine is made in India is made by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This equipment and this aircraft are fully capable to carry out operations in." Speaking further about Dhruv, Dhadwal also described the night evacuation capability and mentioned that the aircraft has been instrumental in saving more than 50 lives in the sector by doing night casualty operations.

He further added, "Over a period of time, when we give you a general time of operation, we are fully capable of doing night casualty evacuations, from the same aircraft has been further modified and weaponized into a more lethal version, which we call it as ALH WSI which stands for Advanced Light helicopter weapon system integrated, which is known as the Rudra helicopter, this aircraft is fully equipped with various mission systems as well as weapon systems onboard." Dadhwal spoke about Cheetah and said the helicopter proved itself and, "For the past 50 years in the Indian Army, and it has been one of the stable and more reliable aircraft of Indian army." (ANI)

