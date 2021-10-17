Left Menu

J-K LG Manoj Sinha condemns terror attack on civilians in Kulgam

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Sunday condemned the terror attack on civilians in Kulgam district of the Union Territory.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:30 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
"I strongly condemn the despicable terror attack on civilians in Kulgam. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Our security force will give a befitting reply to terrorists. J-K govt stand by the families in this time of grief," tweeted the office of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor. Two non-locals were killed and one injured after terrorists fired upon them in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police and other security forces cordoned off the area. "#Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon #NonLocal labourers at Wanpoh area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 02 non-locals were killed and 01 injured. Police & SFs cordoned off the area.

Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. As per the CID sources, "Three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All are residents of Bihar." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

