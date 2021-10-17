Left Menu

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 17-10-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 22:51 IST
Sabarmati Ashram project: Protest yatra leaves from Wardha, to end in Guj on Oct 24
Gandhians on Sunday embarked on the 'Sevagram Sabarmati Sandesh Yatra' from Sevagram Ashram in Wardha in Maharashtra to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat opposing the redevelopment of the latter.

Sanjoy Singha, convener of the yatra said the march will reach Ahmedabad on October 23 after passing through Amravati, Akola, Khamgaon, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Amalner, Dhule, Nandurbar and Bardoli, and it will end on October 24 at Sabarmati Ashram. ''Inter-religious prayer meetings, seminars, public dialogues will be organized from place to place during the journey. It has been undertaken to awaken public opinion against the attempts by the Central and Gujarat governments to change the very nature of Mahatma Gandhi's world famous Sabarmati Ashram,'' he said. He said groups like the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, Gandhi Peace Foundation, Sarva Seva Sangh, Sevagram Ashram Pratishthan, Sarvodaya Samaj, Nai Talim Samiti, Rashtriya Yuva Sangatan, National Gandhi Museum, Jal Biradari, Maharashtra Sarvodaya Mandal and Sarvodaya Organisations of Gujarat are taking part in the march.

''Some 50 yatris offered prayers at Bapu Kuti in Sevagram in the morning and started the yatra with the firm resolve that tampering of the legacy of the freedom movement and Bapu's heritage would not be allowed. As per information received, the Rs 1200 crore work will include a new museum, amphitheatre, VIP lounge, shops, food-beverages and amusement facilities. The original form of Sabarmati Ashram will be destroyed,'' he alleged.

Gandhi Peace Foundation chairperson Kumar Prashant said the government project was aimed at destroying the footprints of Mahatma and cutting off Gandhian ideology and legacy from future generations.

