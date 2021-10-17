Left Menu

Mandaviya lauds Uttarakhand govt for successfully vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government for jabbing all eligible beneficiaries in the state with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 23:08 IST
Mandaviya lauds Uttarakhand govt for successfully vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday congratulated the Uttarakhand government for jabbing all eligible beneficiaries in the state with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. "Even, in a state dominant with difficult terrains, Uttarakhand, successfully administered the first dose of COVID vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries. Under the guidance of PM Modi ji, we are continuously getting stronger in this fight. The credit for this achievement goes to the health workers and the administration of the state. Congrats to all!," said Mandaviya in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed that the state has successfully jabbed all people in the state with the first dose. "I am very happy to inform that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Uttarakhand has become the first state to administer the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine to the fully eligible beneficiaries. For this, all the people of the state deserve congratulations. #UttarakhandFightsCorona," the Chief Minister's tweet said.

Meanwhile, all government, private schools, Aanganwadis will remain closed in Uttarakhand on October 18 in view of heavy rainfall in the state. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of children

Study finds COVID-19 related parenting stress impacts eating habits of child...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021