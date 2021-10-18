Left Menu

16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:09 IST
16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group
Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday.

The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, the statement said.

