16 Americans, 1 Canadian among kidnapped Christian missionaries in Haiti- ministries group
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 18-10-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 00:09 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Sixteen Americans and one Canadian citizen are among the Christian Aid Ministries workers kidnapped in Haiti, according to a statement by the organization on Sunday.
The group of five men, seven women and five children were abducted during a trip to visit an orphanage on Saturday, the statement said.
