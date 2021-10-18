Fire breaks out at Delhi's LNJP hospital, no casualities
A fire broke out in the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Monday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 09:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out in the emergency ward of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital on Monday.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Jai Prakash
Advertisement