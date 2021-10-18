Left Menu

One stabbed to death after scuffle in Delhi's Nehru Nagar

One person has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a person after a scuffle in Nehru Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 09:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
One person has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a person after a scuffle in Nehru Nagar in the national capital, Delhi Police said. According to police, the accused Vivek was under the influence of alcohol.

He was partying with his friends on October 15 and was consuming alcohol, said the police. "After the party, he went to Ramlila Park in Nehru Nagar and was accompanied by a friend. They were consuming alcohol at the park. After his friend left, a man named Sonu approached Vivek and asked him for drugs/alcohol. When he refused, the man snatched Rs 500 from Vivek's pocket.

A scuffle broke out between the two and Vivek stabbed Sonu. The accused left the spot and Sonu succumbed to his injuries," the police said. Vivek will be arrested or apprehended by police after age verification. Currently, the court has granted police custody for the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

