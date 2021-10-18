Left Menu

Kuwait's KNPC says output, exports not affected by fire at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:25 IST
Kuwait's KNPC says output, exports not affected by fire at Mina al-Ahmadi refinery
Representative Image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

A fire broke out on Monday in the sulphur removal unit of the Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait but operations and exports have not been affected, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said, reporting no casualties.

The state refiner said it had isolated the atmospheric residue desulphurisation (ARDS) unit where the fire broke out and that firefighting efforts were continuing. "The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account.

Last month, KNPC said it started full operation of a project to expand refining capacity and produce fuel that generates lower emissions, including expanding the capacity of the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 barrels per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021