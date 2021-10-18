Left Menu

Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail

A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Monday sought custody of Vijay Bansiprasad Yadav, who is lodged at Motihari Central Jail in Bihar.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 11:58 IST
Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Monday sought custody of Vijay Bansiprasad Yadav, who is lodged at Motihari Central Jail in Bihar. Mumbai Police said that Prasad, a resident of Mumbai, will be brought back to the city after police custody is granted. The team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has been stationed in Bihar for the last 10 days and is conducting an investigation.

Anti-Narcotics Cell's Kandivali unit had arrested a Nepali national and seized drugs from his possession in March. Since then, the ANC has been conducting investigations in several parts of the country. During this investigation, the name of drug smuggler Vijay Bansiprasad Yadav, who was lodged in Motihari Central Jail, surfaced and the team of Anti Narcotics Cell reached the jail to interrogate him and seek his custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade of Anti Narcotics Cell said that Prasad's name came to the fore during the investigation of drugs coming to India from Nepal. "We are taking his custody. Permission has been received from the local court of Bihar in this regard. There is some more legal process left which our team is completing and after completing it will bring Vijay Prasad to Mumbai," he added.

In an investigation carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Prasad's name also came to the fore in relation to some money transfers in a bank account and mobile call details. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021