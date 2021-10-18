Drug smuggling case: Mumbai Police team to take custody of suspect lodged in Bihar's Motihari jail

A team of Anti-Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Monday sought custody of Vijay Bansiprasad Yadav, who is lodged at Motihari Central Jail in Bihar. Mumbai Police said that Prasad, a resident of Mumbai, will be brought back to the city after police custody is granted. The team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell has been stationed in Bihar for the last 10 days and is conducting an investigation.

Anti-Narcotics Cell's Kandivali unit had arrested a Nepali national and seized drugs from his possession in March. Since then, the ANC has been conducting investigations in several parts of the country. During this investigation, the name of drug smuggler Vijay Bansiprasad Yadav, who was lodged in Motihari Central Jail, surfaced and the team of Anti Narcotics Cell reached the jail to interrogate him and seek his custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Datta Nalawade of Anti Narcotics Cell said that Prasad's name came to the fore during the investigation of drugs coming to India from Nepal. "We are taking his custody. Permission has been received from the local court of Bihar in this regard. There is some more legal process left which our team is completing and after completing it will bring Vijay Prasad to Mumbai," he added.

In an investigation carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch, Prasad's name also came to the fore in relation to some money transfers in a bank account and mobile call details. (ANI)

