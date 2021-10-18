Situation in J-K worrisome: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on civilian killings

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed concern over the attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the situation there is "worrisome". "Situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worrisome. Bihari migrants, Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs are being targeted," he said.

Raut also demanded a statement from the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) of the country. "When it's about Pakistan, you talk of surgical strikes. Then, it should be then done for China too. Defence Minister or Home Minister needs to tell the nation what the situation is in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the Sena leader added.

Raut, while slamming the Centre said, "The removal of Article 370 did not improve the situation in Kashmir, terrorism has increased." "Government is playing a role according to political convenience. The people of Kashmir are dying. The government should play a concrete role in Kashmir," he further added.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while another was injured in the Kulgam district on Saturday. As per CID sources, the three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) were identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All of them hail from Bihar.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley. Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings. (ANI)

