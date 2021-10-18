Left Menu

Situation in J-K worrisome: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on civilian killings

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed concern over the attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the situation there is "worrisome".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:18 IST
Situation in J-K worrisome: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on civilian killings
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday expressed concern over the attack on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the situation there is "worrisome". "Situation in Jammu and Kashmir is worrisome. Bihari migrants, Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs are being targeted," he said.

Raut also demanded a statement from the Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh) and the Home Minister (Amit Shah) of the country. "When it's about Pakistan, you talk of surgical strikes. Then, it should be then done for China too. Defence Minister or Home Minister needs to tell the nation what the situation is in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," the Sena leader added.

Raut, while slamming the Centre said, "The removal of Article 370 did not improve the situation in Kashmir, terrorism has increased." "Government is playing a role according to political convenience. The people of Kashmir are dying. The government should play a concrete role in Kashmir," he further added.

A street hawker from Bihar and a labourer from Uttar Pradesh were killed in two back-to-back attacks by terrorists in the Srinagar and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, while another was injured in the Kulgam district on Saturday. As per CID sources, the three non-Kashmiri labourers fired upon by terrorists in Wanpoh, Kulgam (in Jammu and Kashmir) were identified as Raja Reshi Dev (dead), Joginder Reshi Dev (dead) and Chunchun Reshi Dev (injured). All of them hail from Bihar.

Over the past few days, several civilians have been killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the valley. Meanwhile, the security forces in the union territory have undertaken many counter-terrorist operations over the past few days and as many as 13 terrorists have been killed in nine encounters between security forces and the terrorists after the civilian killings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021