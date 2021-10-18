J-K administration signs MoU with Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks
Jammu and Kashmir administration signed an MoU with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, , IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed on Monday.
Union Industries and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event in Raj Bhavan here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
