Rail Roko Andolan: Security upscaled at UP's Modinagar Railway Station

Following the farmer unions' call for 'Rail Roko' protests on Monday, security has been tightened at Modinagar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:38 IST
Visual from Modinagar Railway Station (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Following the farmer unions' call for 'Rail Roko' protests on Monday, security has been tightened at Modinagar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh. Aditya Prajapati, SDM, Modi Nagar said, "In view of the rail roko movement, police force of four police stations in Ghaziabad district has been deployed at Modinagar railway station. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) has also been set up. Two passenger trains have passed from here since 10 am, while 8-10 trains have to pass till 4 pm. The administration has appealed to the farmers that the passengers should not face trouble because of the agitation."

Earlier in the morning, Northern Railway informed that 30 locations have been affected and eight trains have been regulated following the rail roko protests. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for a six-hour-long nationwide 'Rail roko' agitation on Monday demanding the removal of Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Cabinet over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which his son Ashish Mishra Teni is an accused.

A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." "SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it further read.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. However, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations.

Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

