Nord Stream 2 says first line is filled with technical gas
The operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said on Monday the first string of the pipeline has been filled with technical gas. The pipeline is still expected to get a certification from a German regulator to start commercial sales of natural gas. "This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," its Swiss-based operator said in a statement.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:41 IST
The operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said on Monday the first string of the pipeline has been filled with technical gas. The pipeline is still expected to get a certification from a German regulator to start commercial sales of natural gas.
"This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," its Swiss-based operator said in a statement. Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, it added.
