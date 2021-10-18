Left Menu

Nord Stream 2 says first line is filled with technical gas

The operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said on Monday the first string of the pipeline has been filled with technical gas. The pipeline is still expected to get a certification from a German regulator to start commercial sales of natural gas. "This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," its Swiss-based operator said in a statement.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-10-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 12:41 IST
Nord Stream 2 says first line is filled with technical gas
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the bed of the Baltic Sea said on Monday the first string of the pipeline has been filled with technical gas. The pipeline is still expected to get a certification from a German regulator to start commercial sales of natural gas.

"This pressure is sufficient to start gas transportation in future," its Swiss-based operator said in a statement. Pre-commissioning steps for the second string are ongoing, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021