Injuries from fire at Kuwait's Mina al-Ahmadi refinery but supplies not affected, says KNPC

A fire broke out on Monday in the sulphur removal unit of the Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery in Kuwait, injuring several people, but operations and exports have not been affected, the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) said.

The state refiner said it had isolated the atmospheric residue desulphurization (ARDS) unit where the fire broke out and that firefighting efforts were continuing. KNPC said that a number of workers employed by a contractor suffered minor injuries and smoke inhalation. Some had been treated on-site while others had been taken to hospital and were in stable condition, it added.

"The refinery operations and export operations were not affected and there has been no impact to local marketing operations and supplies to the electricity and water ministry," KNPC said on its Twitter account. Last month, KNPC said it started full operation of a project to expand refining capacity and produce fuel that generates lower emissions, including expanding the capacity of the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery to 346,000 barrels per day.

