Hindustan Zinc Wins Prestigious S&P Global Platts Global Metal Award

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Hindustan Zinc receives the Industry Leadership Award - Base, Precious and Specialty Metals • The company was announced winner among a pool of 113 finalists from 21 different countries Hindustan Zinc, one of the world's largest producer of integrated Zinc, Lead and Silver, won the 'Industry Leadership Award - Base, Precious and Speciality Metals' at the prestigious S&P Global Metal Awards held at a sprawling hybrid event held in London on October 14, 2021. S&P Global Platts' ninth edition of the Global Metal Awards, recognized and honoured the best-of-the-best in the metals and mining industry across 16 categories spanning individual and corporate accomplishments. Hindustan Zinc swooped the 'Industry Leadership Award' from a pool of 113 finalists across 21 countries around the globe.

On winning the award, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, "Hindustan Zinc is delighted to win at the esteemed S&P Global Metal Awards. This recognition is a testament to our approach of innovation and technology, that fosters a high-performance culture within the organization. One of the core principles that drive Hindustan Zinc's operations is our commitment to the environment and sustainability. We've remained focused on our objective to provide best-in-class metals worldwide produced with the highest ESG standards. Every one of our stakeholders, employees, and people, who share our commitment to responsible business practices, has won this award for us.'' "We congratulate all the winners and finalists for persevering through unique challenges and continuing to drive performance while embracing change," said Saugata Saha, president of S&P Global Platts.

Dave Ernsberger, Global Head of Pricing and Market Insight, S&P Global Platts, said, "Not surprisingly, but certainly encouraging, is the industry's increasing prioritization of innovation for a lower-carbon future, which was evident in the nominations and focus of Awards category participation in this year's Global Metals Awards." Building on the ethos of ZERO HARM, ZERO WASTE, ZERO DISCHARGE, Hindustan Zinc is determined on developing ground-breaking sustainability initiatives that contribute towards a greener tomorrow. The company is focussed on being climate conscious and nature positive sustainability goals for 2025, which include emissions reduction in operations, ramping up the utilization of process waste, and positively impacting rural lives through social, economic, and environmental outcomes, among many other objectives. Hindustan Zinc has pledged to invest over $1bn in the next 5 years to make their operations even more sustainable and environment friendly.

Hindustan Zinc operates proactively to ensure that sustainable social solutions are an integral part of its operations. The company is known to have some of the best-in-class people practices and employee initiatives in the metal mining industry. Hindustan Zinc, as a socially responsible corporate, works diligently to improve and enhance the lives of rural and tribal communities around its business locations. The business has taken extensive and wide-ranging initiatives to boost its existing community outreach in 189 villages across Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

About Hindustan Zinc Limited Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group Company, is one of the world's largest and India's only integrated producer of Zinc-Lead and Silver. The Company has its Headquarter at Udaipur in the State of Rajasthan where it has its Zinc-Lead mines and smelting complexes. Hindustan Zinc is self-sufficient in power with captive thermal power plants and has ventured into green energy by setting up wind power plants. The Company is ranked 1st in Asia-Pacific and globally 7th in Dow Jones Sustainability Index in 2020 amongst Mining & Metal companies. Hindustan Zinc is a certified Water Positive Company, a member of the FTSE4Good Index and has scored 'A' rating by CDP for climate change.

Being a people-first company, Hindustan Zinc believes in inculcating the values of Trust and Excellence to have a culture of high-performance in its workforce. The company takes pride in having some of the best-in-class people practices and employee centric initiatives, which have certified Hindustan Zinc as – 'Great Place to Work 2021', 'Company with Great Managers 2020' by People Business and the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Award.

As a socially responsible corporate, Hindustan Zinc has been relentlessly working to improve the lives of rural and tribal people residing near its business locations. The company is amongst the Top 15 CSR Spenders in India and are currently reaching out to 700,000 people in 184 villages of Rajasthan, 5 in Uttarakhand and 16 villages in Gujarat. As a market leader, Hindustan Zinc governs about 78% of growing Zinc market in India.

About S&P Global Platts At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence.

For more information, visit www.platts.com To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Hindustan Zinc won the Industry Leadership Award for Base, Precious and Specialty Metals

