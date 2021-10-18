Left Menu

2 held for forcing woman to remove burqa in MP's Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her burqa in Eint Khedi village of Bhopal.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:42 IST
2 held for forcing woman to remove burqa in MP's Bhopal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons for allegedly forcing a woman to remove her burqa in Eint Khedi village of Bhopal. Bhopal Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Irshad Wali on Monday told ANI that a video went viral on social media in which a woman is being forced to remove her burqa.

According to the video circulating on social media, the woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter, was forced to remove her burqa by some unidentified people who claimed that she was a disgrace to their community. The woman was also asked to remove her hijab and unmask her face. Wali informed that the police have registered a case and two people have been arrested in the matter.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021