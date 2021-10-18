Left Menu

J-K will play key role in making India a world power: Piyush Goel

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Dubai for various projects, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that with this, the Union Territory will play a great role in the development of India and its industrial sector to make the nation a world power.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-10-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 13:56 IST
J-K will play key role in making India a world power: Piyush Goel
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha with Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Raj Bhavan on Monday. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Dubai for various projects, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that with this, the Union Territory will play a great role in the development of India and its industrial sector to make the nation a world power. "Today is a very important day for Jammu and Kashmir and India. The way J-K has developed at a fast pace under the leadership of Manoj Sinha Ji, and with the MoU signed today, J-K will play a huge role in India's endeavour to become a world power," he said.

Further, the Union Minister said that several companies in Dubai are keen to invest in India and J-K. The MoU has been signed for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed.

"It's an important day of friendship between J-K with Dubai; we have always had deep relations, and with the efforts of Piyush Goyal Ji, the common values, mutual trust and respect for each other is now strengthened," Sinha said. Dubai-based investor Sultan Bin Sulayem said, "We are pleased with the MoU and are committed to connecting J-K to the rest of India. We know how to do that, we know the obstacles."

He also said that with the Made in India initiative now applied here, the world will see several products from Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit to Dubai, Piyush Goyal hinted at the possibility of investments in the Union Territory. There, Goyal co-chaired a meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force. He also inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021