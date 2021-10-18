Left Menu

Uttarakhand, West UP likely to get extremely heavy rainfall in next few days: IMD

India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, Naresh Kumar on Monday said that Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:25 IST
Uttarakhand, West UP likely to get extremely heavy rainfall in next few days: IMD
India Meteorological Department's senior scientist, Naresh Kumar on Monday said that Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall in the coming few days. "Basically, at present, there are two low-pressure areas. One is near Southwest Madhya Pradesh and its adjoining areas and another is in West Bengal. There is another synoptic third system that is a western disturbance that is very active. Today's rains in Delhi and nearby areas are caused by western disturbances from Afghanistan," Kumar said.

He added, "Due to that, there was a heavy spell yesterday over Uttarakhand, Himachal, the northern part of Haryana and the same thing we are expecting today also. We are expecting the same in Uttarakhand, Western Uttar Pradesh in the coming few days. When I say extremely heavy rainfall, I mean more than 20 cms. Even in north Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, we are expecting heavy rainfall activity." Kumar also said that heavy rainfall is also likely to take place in the North-Eastern states.

"If we talk about the eastern part of the country, we are expecting heavy to very heavy spells of rains for two days and thereafter the weather will be dry. We are expecting a heavy to very heavy spell of up to 12 cm and it will continue till the next 2-3 days in the North-Eastern states," he said. Kumar further said, "If we talk about the Southern Peninsula, there was an intense spell of rain a day before yesterday. It has gradually reduced from yesterday. Now, we are expecting a fresh spell of the easterly wave which will affect the Southern peninsula from October 20 and will cause a heavy spell over parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and south interior Karnataka."

"As we are approaching the winter season, the temperature is gradually falling by 1-2 degrees almost every day. As far as today's rains in northern India is concerned, there is an active western disturbance from Afghanistan. In the next two weeks, there will be no significant change in temperature, but a gradual fall in the temperature by 1-2 degrees will be witnessed in the northern region," he said. (ANI)

