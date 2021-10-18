Left Menu

European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China's woes

European shares fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected growth data from China hit luxury stocks, while a relentless surge in commodity prices fuelled worries about inflation spiralling out of control. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after an upbeat start to the quarterly earnings season drove its strongest weekly performance since March on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:27 IST
European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China's woes
Representative Image Image Credit:

European shares fell on Monday after weaker-than-expected growth data from China hit luxury stocks, while a relentless surge in commodity prices fuelled worries about inflation spiralling out of control.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5% after an upbeat start to the quarterly earnings season drove its strongest weekly performance since March on Friday. Asian stocks came under pressure after data showed China's economy hit its slowest pace of growth in a year in the third quarter, hurt by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks, and major wobbles in the property market.

China-exposed luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering, and Hermes fell about 3% each, also hurt by Chinese President Xi Jinping's call for the expansion of a consumption tax. "(Sentiment) is being driven by some of the data out of China," said Michael Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. "It's ongoing concerns around the slowdown in the real estate market really."

Belgian materials technology and recycling group Umicore was among major laggards, falling 5.5% after it cut its profit outlook to reflect a stronger than previously expected impact from the global semiconductor shortage. Analysts are expecting European companies to report a near 47% jump in third-quarter profit, as per Refinitiv IBES data. Those figures have been revised higher in recent days, helping the STOXX 600 inch toward its August peak.

"When we look at the outlook in the next 12 months, valuations may come down a little bit, but not enough to offset the move higher that we see in earnings, and that should be pretty positive," JPMorgan's Bell said. European miners as well as oil and gas stocks were among the few gainers as crude futures rose past $85 a barrel and metal prices rallied.

The Hut Group rose 5.5% after the British online retailer backed by SoftBank said it would remove its founder's "golden share" and seek a premium listing after its shares plummeted last week. French biotech company Valneva shot up 32.3% after it reported positive results from a late-stage trial for its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021