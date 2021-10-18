Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula witnesses snowfall

Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district witnessed snowfall on Monday.

ANI | Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-10-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:43 IST
Uttarakhand: Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula witnesses snowfall
Snowfall at higher Himalayan region of Dharchula (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Higher Himalayan region of Dharchula of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district witnessed snowfall on Monday. Heavy snowfall following the incessant rain in Darma valley, Panchachuli base and other areas in the higher Himalayan region of Dharchula disrupted the traffic movement.

As per information shared by Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Kumar Shukla, Lipulekh road has been closed at two places following the snowfall and India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert for Uttarakhand with a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall. "Administration, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), all have been kept on alert. Dharchula has received 58 mm of rain so far, and it has still not stopped," said Shukla.

As a precautionary measure to IMD's alert, the Chamoli district police have halted the Badrinath Yatra, and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. The IMD also reported that the mercury has dropped in the district, especially in Pipalkoti, Ghat, Pokhari areas, including district headquarter Gopeshwar. The areas at the higher altitude have also received snowfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021