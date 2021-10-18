Olympics-Beijing Games flame lit in Olympia, to be flown to China on Tuesday

The Beijing 2022 Olympics flame was lit at Greece's ancient Olympia on Monday, just over 100 days before the start of the Games in February.

The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games when it stages the Feb. 4-20 event but protests and calls for boycotts over the country's human rights record have marred the run-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)