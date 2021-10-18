Olympics-Beijing Games flame lit in Olympia, to be flown to China on Tuesday
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 14:45 IST
- Country:
- China
The Beijing 2022 Olympics flame was lit at Greece's ancient Olympia on Monday, just over 100 days before the start of the Games in February.
The Chinese capital will become the first city to host both the Winter and Summer Games when it stages the Feb. 4-20 event but protests and calls for boycotts over the country's human rights record have marred the run-up.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Olympia
- Games
- Greece
- Summer Games
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day
Chinese warplanes fly toward Taiwan for 2nd straight day
Hong Kong activists hold anti-China protest in Taiwan, urge people to prevent influx of Chinese money
Rahul Gandhi attacks govt over issue of Chinese incursions in Ladakh, Uttarakhand
Nearly 60 Chinese warplanes enter into Taiwan's Defence zone in two days