Left Menu

Kerala: Dam Safety Authority issues orange alert for Idukki, red for Kakki

Following incessant rains that caused flash floods and landslides in Kerala, an orange alert has been issued for the Idukki dam reservoir from 7 am on Monday by the Dam Safety Authority of the state.

ANI | Idukki (Kerala) | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:05 IST
Kerala: Dam Safety Authority issues orange alert for Idukki, red for Kakki
Heavy rain lashes Kerala (Photo/ANI)presentative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following incessant rains that caused flash floods and landslides in Kerala, an orange alert has been issued for the Idukki dam reservoir from 7 am on Monday by the Dam Safety Authority of the state. Meanwhile, a blue alert has been issued for Idamalayar reservoir in Ernakulam district. A red alert has been issued for Kakki reservoir in the Pathanamthitta district. The Pathanamthitta district collector informed that shutters of the Kakki dam have been opened.

As rains lashed the state causing landslides and flash floods in several parts, the authorities tightened measures to prevent casualties. A total of 22 people have died in landslides and flash floods that hit Kokkayar in the Idukki district, said sources in the government.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains in Kerala for 3-4 days from October 13 due to the influence of the eastern wind and as part of this, yellow alerts have been issued in 10 districts on October 20 and in six districts on October 21. The low-pressure area formed in the Arabian Sea near Lakshadweep has weakened but the national weather forecasting agency has predicted that heavy rains will continue till Monday evening.

A total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021