Rail Roko Andolan: Government has not spoken to us yet, says Rakesh Tikait

As the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is staging a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the government has not spoken to them in this regard yet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:18 IST
Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is staging a nationwide 'Rail Roko' protest to demand the dismissal and arrest of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Monday said that the government has not spoken to them in this regard yet. Speaking to ANI briefly, Tikait said, "This protest is being staged in different districts across the country. The people of the country who support this movement know about the Rail Roko andolan. The Central Government has not spoken to us yet in this matter."

As the 'Rail Roko Andolan' is being staged to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in various parts of the country, the Northern Railway informed on Monday that around 50 trains have been affected in this regard. A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18."

"SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said further. A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3.

However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations. Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case. (ANI)

