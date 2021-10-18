Left Menu

NABSanrakshan, govt sign trust deed for Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for FPOs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:35 IST
NABSanrakshan, govt sign trust deed for Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for FPOs
  • Country:
  • India

NABSanrakshan Trustee Pvt Ltd (NTPL), a subsidiary of Nabard, and the Government of India on Monday signed a trust deed for the Rs 1,000 crore of the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Farmers Producer Organisations (CGFTFPO).

This credit guarantee fund is part of the government's scheme for 'Formation and Promotion of 10,000 Farmer Produce Organisations (FPOs)' across the country.

''The credit guarantee fund of Rs 1,000 crore will be housed in Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Farmer Producer Organisations (CGFTFPO) under the trusteeship of NABSanrakshan Trustee Private Ltd (NTPL),'' Nabard said in a statement.

The CGFTFPO is only the second such trust formed in the agriculture and allied sector for providing credit guarantee.

The credit guarantee offered through the trust will enhance the creditworthiness of FPOs besides facilitating cost-effective production and productivity leading to higher net incomes to the farmers who are members of FPOs, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021