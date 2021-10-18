Left Menu

S.Korea commits to 'challenging goal' of cutting emissions to 40% of 2018 levels by 2030

South Korea is one of the world’s most fossil-fuel reliant economies, with coal making up over 41% of the country’s electricity mix and renewable power just over 6%. The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) is a "very challenging target" for South Korea compared to developed nations that have already been cutting emissions from the 1990s, Moon told a presidential committee meeting on carbon neutrality.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:47 IST
S.Korea commits to 'challenging goal' of cutting emissions to 40% of 2018 levels by 2030
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

South Korea on Monday officially committed to reducing national carbon emissions by 40% of 2018 levels by 2030 ahead of the upcoming U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, a "very challenging target" compared to an initial 26.3% goal.

Last year, President Moon Jae-in pledged the country would be carbon neutral by 2050 and unveiled a Green New Deal to create jobs and help the economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic. South Korea is one of the world's most fossil-fuel reliant economies, with coal making up over 41% of the country's electricity mix and renewable power just over 6%.

The revised nationally determined contribution (NDC) is a "very challenging target" for South Korea compared to developed nations that have already been cutting emissions from the 1990s, Moon told a presidential committee meeting on carbon neutrality. "This is the most ambitious reduction target possible under our circumstances," he said.

An investment of 12 trillion won ($10.11 billion) had been allotted for next year's carbon neutrality budget, he added. The government aims to shift the industry to minimize carbon emissions by halving coal-fired power generation from 41.9% to 21.8% by 2030 and raising renewables from 6.2% to 30.2%, it said in a statement.

South Korea aims to put 4.50 million electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles on its roads by 2025, the statement said, while adding more charging stations and infrastructure. Environmental groups criticised the goals as too low. Justin Jeong, Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner, told Reuters the target should be raised to over 50% to meet the international goals.

COP26, which begins on Oct. 31, aims to secure more ambitious action from the nearly 200 countries that signed the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to well below 2.0 degrees Celsius - and preferably to 1.5C (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) - above pre-industrial levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021