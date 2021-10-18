Left Menu

Money laundering case: Actor Jacqueline Fernandez skips ED summons for 4th time

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar for the fourth time on Monday, seeking more time to appear before the agency due to prior professional commitments, sources told ANI.

18-10-2021
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez skipped summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued in connection with a money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar for the fourth time on Monday, seeking more time to appear before the agency due to prior professional commitments, sources told ANI. Now a fresh summon, which will be the fourth, will be issued to her to appear before the ED in connection with Rs 200-crore extortion case against Sukesh Chandrasekar.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on October 16 said that she is back on sets to shoot for the next schedule of her upcoming film 'Ram Setu' in Ooty. Taking to Instagram, Jacqueline shared a candid picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar. In the picture, the two could be seen gazing at the mountains of Ooty.

Sources told ANI that they are aware that Jacqueline is shooting film Ram Setu at Ooty. The ED is likely to issue a fresh summon to Jacqueline. On Saturday, an official said that the actor has informed an Investigating Officer that she was unable to be present citing personal unavoidable reasons. Earlier in August, the federal agency has recorded the statement of Jacqueline in the money laundering case against fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekar and his wife Leena Paul. She was questioned about the suspicious transaction between her and Sukesh Chandrasekar. She was asked to present proof supporting her claim. Since then she never turned up to record her statement and submit proof though she was summoned to appear before ED on September 25, October 15, 16 and today.

The ED last week questioned Nora Fatehi in New Delhi in connection with Rs 200-crore money laundering case lodged against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She was quizzed for more than eight hours. Nora deposed before the investigators in response to the ED summons issued against her earlier asking her to join the probe on Thursday. A day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) questioned actor Nora Fatehi in connection with Rs 200-crore money laundering case, the spokesperson of the actor said that she has been the "victim around the case" and being a witness, co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation. (ANI)

