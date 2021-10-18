98 crore jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore jabs to the people till Monday afternoon.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore jabs to the people till Monday afternoon. In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."
He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
