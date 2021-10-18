98 crore jabs given, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed that India has administered 98 crore jabs to the people till Monday afternoon. In a tweet, Mandaviya said, "98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the COVID-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go."

He also posted a picture along with the tweet of the Union health ministry. In the photo, it is written, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 98 crore COVID Vaccine Doses Administered." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated the people of Uttarakhand after the State administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to its entire eligible population.(ANI)

