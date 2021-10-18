Left Menu

Germany still sees no gas supply shortages - economy ministry

Germany does not see any gas supply shortages despite a slight drop in its storage levels from the week before, a spokesperson for the country's economy ministry said on Monday when asked whether reserves were still rising.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany does not see any gas supply shortages despite a slight drop in its storage levels from the week before, a spokesperson for the country's economy ministry said on Monday when asked whether reserves were still rising. Storage facilities are now filled to around 70% capacity compared with 75% last week, but the ministry still assumes that the facilities will continue to be filled as suppliers honour their contracts, the spokesperson said.

"The level of gas reserves has declined simply because the first gas volumes are now being withdrawn from the storage facility, but this is quite common when the colder months begin," she said. Asked if Germany also continued to receive all contractually agreed gas volumes from Russian government-owned energy group Gazprom, she said the company had fulfilled its contractual obligations to date, as far as the ministry was aware.

"Of course, the Federal Government is continuing to monitor the situation very closely," she added

