Delhi Environment Minister launches 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched the Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign with an aim to tackle air pollution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:14 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday launched the Delhi government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign with an aim to tackle air pollution. While speaking to the media at ITO Chowk in the national capital, he said, "According to data from the Petroleum Conservation Research Association, if this campaign is successful, there could be a 13 to 20 per cent reduction in vehicular pollution."

The Delhi Chief Minister on October 12 urged people not to take the vehicle at least once a week and travel on the metro, bus, or share vehicles with others. He further asked people to download the Green Delhi app and complain against the industry or vehicle that is causing pollution. Citing research from Petroleum Conservation Research Association, Kejriwal had said that switching vehicles off at red light can reduce pollution by 13 per cent, and Rs 2500 crores can be saved per year.

"Last time the campaign was very successful, we appeal to the teachers, lawyers, office workers, and trade union people that we need your cooperation. With the AQI level of Delhi rising with the start of stubble burning, we have decided to reduce our pollution level," he had added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

